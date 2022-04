Fannie Mae Ashley Black

SHELBY, N.C. - Fannie Mae Ashley Black, 94, formerly of Chester, S.C., died Friday, May 25, 2012, at Wendover Hospice of Cleveland County. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 28, 2012, at First Baptist Church, Chester, with the Revs. Clay Waldrip and Joe Roberts officiating... Read More

