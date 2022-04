Wilma E. Stefek

Wilma E. Stefek of North Bloomfield, formerly of Warren went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11:44 a.m. with her loving companion by her side. She was 76 years old. Wilma was born in Warren on July 19, 1945, the daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia Strader... Read More

