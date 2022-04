MAE RUTH POWELL (Leonard)

POWELL MAE RUTH POWELL (nee Leonard), 60, a resident of Warrensville Heights, OH passed away January 20, 2011. She was born April 24, 1950 in Hampton, AR to Lee Birda and Henry Leonard. She was a graduate of Warrensville Heights High School, Class of 1969, where she was a member of... Read More

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home