Cary Barclay Epes

Cary Barclay Epes (nee William Edward Sunday) died on October 26, 2021 after a lengthy battle with MDS, a form of Leukemia. He was born on May 6, 1948 to Laura Nelson Sunday in Richmond Va. She put him up for adoption and he was blessed to be taken into the loving home of Lucile and... Read More

Peninsula Funeral Home