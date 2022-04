Patricia Mahoney Collard

An incomplete corner of the universe was put aright when Pat returned to her beloved Ed on January 13, 2022. Born to Mary and Vestus Mahoney on May 4, 1935, Pat was the first baby born in the "new" Heber Hospital. She was supposed to be named Nada Lou, but Vestus got up in church... Read More

Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful