Shirley Harris

Shirley Harris May 5, 1943 - March 15, 2022 Raymore, Missouri - Shirley Ann Harris, age 78, was called to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 15th, 2022, with her family by her bedside, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Shirley was born on May 5th, 1943... Read More

Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore