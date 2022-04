Jodi Flowers

Jodi Renee Flowers, 54, of Frankfort, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:47 p.m. shortly after arrival at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. Her death was sudden and unexpected. Jodi was born October 6, 1967, in Washington... Read More

Kirkpatrick Funeral Home - Washington CH