BETTY L. NICKLE

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Betty Nickle (nee Sherman), formerly of Mt. Prospect, died peacefully February 15, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on March 20, 1929, in Sioux City, IA, to Myron and Ency Sherman, where she lived until age 13, when she and her parents moved to Sioux Falls... Read More

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc