Kurtis P. Cox

Kurtis P. Cox, 65, of Claysville, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 24, 2021, in his home. He was born on March 11, 1956, in Washington. He attended Washington High School. Kurt had owned multiple businesses in his lifetime, but his most recent business, Cox signs, was his most... Read More

