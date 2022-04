Rita A. Tague

Rita A. Tague, age 76, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born September 27, 1944 in Beech Grove to the late Ira Philip Haymaker and Anna Jewell (Pitcock) Hall. She was also preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Rita grew up in Sunshine... Read More

Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway