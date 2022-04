GREG JAMES SHARRIGAN

SHARRIGAN, Greg James Age 67, of Maynard, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Carol Anne (Bianchi) Sharrigan. Greg was born on September 6, 1953 in Newton to the late John and Theresa (Collins) Sharrigan. Raised and educated... Read More

Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home