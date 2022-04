Carolyn L. Knoll

Carolyn L. Knoll Adel Carolyn Louise Knoll, 86, passed away at her home in Adel on Sunday, November 19, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. Carolyn was born in Waukee on August 19, 1931, the daughter of Carl and Helen Hunter. She grew up in Waukee and graduated from Waukee... Read More

