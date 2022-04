Paul Joseph Schaumberg

Paul Joseph Schaumberg Muskego - Paul Joseph Schaumberg, age 81, passed away at his home in Alvarado, Texas on March 5, 2021. Paul was born on May 6, 1939 in Darlington, Wisconsin. He resided most of his life with his wife and children in Tess Corners and Muskego, WI before moving... Read More

