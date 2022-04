Paul K. Wipperfurth

Poynette/Waunakee, WI - Paul Kenneth Wipperfurth, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 26th 2021 surrounded by family. Paul was born on January 21, 1956 in Waunakee, the son of Victor and Henrietta "Heine" (Meffert) Wipperfurth. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Robin... Read More

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee