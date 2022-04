Annette T. Gelhar

Gelhar, Annette T. (Nee Puder ), 62, of Glendale, died on September 11, 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Gelhar of New York City, by her father Karl H. Puder of Menomonee Falls, and by her brother Robert Carlson of Zionsville, Indiana. Annette attended St. Marcus Evangelical... Read More