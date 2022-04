Shirley Davis

Shirley Hakanson Davis, 85, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in New Bedford on April 25, 1935 the daughter of the late Edward G. Hakanson and Anna E. (Peterson) Hakanson. She was the beloved mother of Glenn A. Davis and his wife Renata of Marlborough... Read More

