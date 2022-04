Virgil R. Conley

Virgil R. Conley 44, of Marshallville died unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2011 at his home. He was born March 15, 1967 in Orrville to Carroll and Glennis (McClain) Conley and lived most of his life in Marshallville. He formerly lived in Massillon. He was employed at the Will-Burt... Read More

Auble-Gillman Funeral Home