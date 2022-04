Christine E. Haws

Faribault - Christine Edith (Montag) Haws was born on June 10, 1961, in Waynesville, Ohio to David and Anna Montag. She graduated from Waynesville High School in 1978 and went on to get her degree in computer programming. Her daughter, Heather was born in 1984 and the two were the... Read More

