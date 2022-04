Lola Ipaktchian

Lola Ipaktchian 1942-2021 Syracuse, UT—Lola Ann Ipaktchian of Syracuse, Utah, passed away at her home on Dec. 21, 2021. Although her passing was unexpected, her family is glad that in her final days she was happily preparing for Christmas and carrying out the roles she most loved... Read More

