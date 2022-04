Brenda E. Kooman

Kooman, Brenda E. Webster: Entered into rest on July 5, 2009 at the age of 69. She is predeceased by her parents, John & Bertha Kooman of Marion. She is survived by her brother, John (Ellen) Kooman of TN; 2 nieces and 4 great-nieces, all of TN. Brenda was a retired Biology Teacher... Read More