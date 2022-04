JOHN BULLOCK

John G. Bullock of Califon, 82 John G. (Jack) Bullock formerly of Califon, N.J., died on May 5, 2016, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Elinore; his daughter, Linda Symington; his son, John P. Bullock, and three grandchildren. Please visit www.coughlinfuneralhome.com... Read More

