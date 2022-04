Clair Michael Storrow

Clair Michael Storrow, 80, of New London, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born on February 15, 1940, in Oberlin, OH, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Profant) Storrow. He was a 1959 graduate of Wellington High School. Clair and the love... Read More