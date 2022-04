Harley E. Linza

Harley E. Linza Westfield, PA - Harley E. Linza, 85, of Westfield, PA, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in his home. Born October 23, 1935, in Willing, NY, he was the son of Max and Faith Withey Linza. On July 9, 1955, in Cowanesque, he married the former Phyllis L. Schmidt, who survives... Read More

