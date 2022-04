Ken McCOLLUM

McCOLLUM, Ken Graham 67, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Friday, January 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born February 25, 1951, and was the son of Arthur and Joanne Graham McCollum, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived... Read More

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home