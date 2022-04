Colten Wiley Crum

Colten Wiley Crum went to be with our Lord on September 3, 2013. He was 18 years old and a senior at West Feliciana High School. He was a resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend to many and will be missed dearly by all those... Read More

Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary, LA