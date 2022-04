James H. Hulderman

James H. Hulderman James H. Hulderman, age 54 of Perry Township, formerly of Lakeville, Ohio, died Monday, April 7, 2008 at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Orrville, Ohio on January 6, 1954 and was the son of the late James Hulderman and Freda Mae Garver (Campbell). He was a... Read More