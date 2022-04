Seth Jacob Budai

Seth Jacob Budai, 31, of Owings Mills, Maryland, formerly of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, was received in the arms of our lord peacefully, with his family at his side, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. He was born in McKeesport on May 24, 1984, to Paul and Colleen (Daley) Budai, of West Mifflin... Read More

Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home