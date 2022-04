Gregory Edward Potochnick

Gregory Edward Potochnick, 74, of Covington Twp., passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home. Married on Oct. 22, 1977, to the former Kimberlee (Browning), the couple celebrated 44 years of marriage. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and... Read More

Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC