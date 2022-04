Melvin G. Chastain

Melvin G. Chastain, 65, of Seymour, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, at Schneck Medical Center. He had been in failing health for seven months. Born Feb. 28, 1950, in Campbellsburg in Washington County, he was the son of Grant C. and Opal Stephenson Chastain, both of whom preceded... Read More

Voss and Sons Funeral Service