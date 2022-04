Kyle Onyett

Kyle Jeffrey Onyett, 30, peacefully passed away on September 15, 2016 at 1:17 PM surrounded by his family. Kyle was born on July 27, 1986 to Jeff and Pam (Griffin) Onyett in Kokomo, IN. He was a 2005 graduate of Western High School, Russiaville, IN. He graduated from Vincennes... Read More

