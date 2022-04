Eve Marie Keegan (Liles)

CLYDE - Eve Marie (Liles) Keegan, 48, of Clyde, wife of Mr. Joseph A. Keegan, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013 in Stein Hospice Care Center, with her husband and daughter at her side, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Norwalk, Ohio on May 25, 1965, and grew up... Read More

Toft Funeral Home and Crematory