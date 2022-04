Lawrence Newton Wickline

Wickline, Lawrence Newton 1937 - 2019 Newt passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born to Helen and Wray Wickline on February 23, 1937. He grew up in Westerville, OH and graduated from Westerville High School in 1955. Newt served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962... Read More

