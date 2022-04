Gregory W. Harrison

Harrison, Gregory W. Gregory Wayne Harrison, age 60, of Urbana, Ohio, was reunited with the Lord, in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, April 26, 2020, with his loving wife, Lana of 41 years by his side. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Pryde Harrison and... Read More

Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home