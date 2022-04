Terry Lynn Boyce

Boyce, Terry Lynn (May 25, 1968- July 17, 2020) Miss Terry Lynn Boyce, age 52, of Martin, formerly of Pleasant Lake, Michigan, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Miss Boyce is survived by her parents... Read More

Murphy Funeral Home & Florist