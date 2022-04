Donna Gilfillan

Donna Gilfillan BUCYRUS - Donna Gilfillan, 80, of Bucyrus passed away on Friday afternoon January 3, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus following a lengthy illness. Donna was born May 14, 1939 in Crawford County to the late Estell and Judy (Jordan) Haney. She was married October 19, 1969... Read More

Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc