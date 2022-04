Billy Gray "Bill" CARTER

CARTER, Billy Gray "Bill" Age 79 of Gallatin, formerly of White House. May 18, 2013. Funeral will be Tuesday, 1 p.m. from the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in White House with Joe Brinkley (life-long friend), Kenny McDonald, Jason... Read More

Family Heritage Funeral Home - Gallatin