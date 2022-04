Maragret "Peggy" Strother

Sun Prairie, WI - Margaret "Peggy" Strother It is with deep sorrow that the family of Peggy Strother announces her passing on September 28th, 2021 after an extremely aggressive leukemia cancer. Peggy was born in in Chicago, IL on May 17, 1940 to Stephanie (Biederman) Selz and Edward... Read More

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home