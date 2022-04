Eric McCARTY

McCARTY, Eric Paul Of Kettering, 93, died May 14 at Hospice of Dayton. A born storyteller, he displayed throughout his life a gregarious nature and a genuine joy in life and other people. Eric was born in New York City, the second of Olga and Mathew McCarty's five children. He... Read More

