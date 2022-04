Hubert Rouse

Hubert Rouse Hubert Leon Rouse, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 19, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. He was born on June 16, 1946, in Picher, OK to James and Geraldine Rouse. Hubert was one of 5 children. The family lived in Picher, OK, then West Tulsa before moving on to Denver... Read More

