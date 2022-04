Joan M. Fanelli (Petry)

Joan M. (Petry) Fanelli of Southampton, Pa., passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with her husband and children by her side. She was 80. Joan was the loving wife of John J. Fanelli, with whom she shared 59 ½ years of marriage... Read More

Decker-Givnish Funeral Home