Joanne C. Gahagan

Joanne C. Gahagan went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2022 at Windsor House in Canfield, OH. She was born on June 9, 1934 in Kittanning, PA a to the late Harold and June (Vaughn) Rogan. She lived in Cadogan, PA and attended Ford City Schools through the seventh grade... Read More

