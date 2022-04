Mary Lou Zagar

Mary Lou Zagar Mary Lou Zagar (nee Compasso) Age 85, of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at home. She was born on November 22, 1934, in Wilmington, IL, the daughter of the late Mary (nee Naretto) and Louis Compasso. Mary was raised on the family farm in Reddick, IL... Read More

