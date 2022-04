Shaun M. Farvour

Shaun M. Farvour Shaun M. Farvour, 49, born September 8, 1970 in Tacoma WA. He entered eternal life April 15, 2020 and joined his little brother, Jonathan. Shaun was born into the world with a smile on his face and little did his parents know that it was a glimpse into the type of... Read More