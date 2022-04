Jane S. Hansell

Janet S. Hansell WINAMAC, IN - Janet S. Hansell, 80, of Winamac, IN (formerly of Hobart, IN) passed away at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home. Janet was born on December 17, 1938 in Winamac to the late Paul and Beaulah Dancey Strong. She was a 1956 graduate of Winamac... Read More

