DANIEL B. CAPLAN M.D.

CAPLAN, Daniel B. MD Dr. Daniel Caplan of Atlanta, Georgia, born in Winthrop, MA in 1937 to A. Nathan and Goldie Caplan, was a pioneer in pediatric gastroenterology specializing in the study and treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis and other GI disorders for fifty years. He... Read More

