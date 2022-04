George William Hegerty

George William Hegerty Age 75. Born on March 13, 1944, and born to eternal life on December 27, 2019 as the result of esophageal cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, George Edward and Mae (nee Van Lare); and his brother Paul. Survived by his beloved wife, Nannette (nee Meier)... Read More

Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.