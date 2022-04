Vicki Wright

Vicki Wright, 72, of Normal, formerly of Delavan, died at 11:45 a.m. Monday, September 24, 2018, at Heritage Health in Normal, with her loving husband by her side after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. Vicki was born on November 27, 1945, in Streator...

