Jeffrey L. Cobbs III

Jeffrey L. Cobbs III, 25, of Churchill, died Saturday, March 12, 2016. He was the beloved son of Jeffrey L. Cobbs Jr., of Braddock, and Melanie Gilbert, of Turtle Creek. Jeff is also survived by his loving and cherished girlfriend of many years, Alyson Dodaro, as well as several siblings... Read More

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home - East Pittsburgh