Rickey Dale Kelley

Rickey Dale Kelley Greenville Rickey Dale Kelley, 59, of Greenville, died April 27, 2011. Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Huber Lee and Mary Kelley. Rickey served in the U.S. Air Force and was a graduate of Woodmont High School, Class of 1969. He was a member of Truth... Read More

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home