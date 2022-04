Julie A. Tate

Julie A. Tate "The sun goes down, and yet the trees that it touched continue to grow." Julie A. Tate, age 51, of Woodville, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Toledo Hospital surrounded by family. She was born on July 18, 1966 in Oregon, OH to Neal R. and Suzanne M. (Ohm)... Read More

